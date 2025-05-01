Maharashtra remains a strong pillar of progress: PM Modi

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) On the 66th foundation day of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said greetings to the people of the state which has always played a key role in the India's development.

When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots. My best wishes for the state's progress," said PM Modi in a post on social media platform X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes on Maharashtra Day to the people of the state.

"Be it the resolve to protect one's own religion, folk art, development of agricultural culture or economic prosperity of the country, Maharashtra has played a remarkable role in the history of the country. My brothers and sisters from Maharashtra are famous for their unwavering love and hard work. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, I wish the people of the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continuous progress and prosperity," said the Union Home Minister.

In his message, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that "Maharashtra is being looked as progressive and enterprising state. Maharashtra's role is crucial in India's development. The government is resolved to make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy."

Chief Minister Fadnavis unfurled National Flag at his official residence 'Varsha' and greeted people on the occasion of the 66th foundation day of Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also wished the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of foundation day, saying that the state's march for an overall development will continue.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his video message said: "Today, all the people of Maharashtra and Maharashtra lovers are proud that our capital Mumbai has become the 'growth engine' of the country. Maharashtra is being known as the most advanced, progressive and reformist state. Let us be determined to maintain Maharashtra's identity as a 'civilised state' while maintaining its leadership in all sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade, education, health and cooperation."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.