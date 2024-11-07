Maharashtra: Malad residents saving money on medicines, courtesy Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Jan Aushadhi Kendras have turned out to be 'money saving tool' for the rich as well as poor residents of Malad, a bustling suburb in the metropolitan city, as they are buying medicines at highly cheaper rates here as compared to private medical shops.

Many medicine buyers, speaking to IANS, said that the medicines are available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at about 50-80 per cent cheaper rates than their private counterparts. All types of medicines including the regular ones for BP, diabetes to thyroid to cholesterol to life-saving drugs are available at these shops.

They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and said that this was a true indicator of India's growth story.

Mahesh Kumar Lath, a medicine buyer, said that the same medicines are available at private medical shops at four times the price, compared to Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

"Rich or poor, all are buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The Prime Minister must be applauded for this. I get diabetes medicine at Rs 24 here, the branded ones are available at Rs 350," he informed.

"Private medical shops selling branded medicines must be reined in. They charge huge amounts. There is no difference in medicine, the only difference is company name. We have been buying medicines from the Aushadhi Kendras for over 5 years, we never faced any problem," he added.

Chirag Chauhan, another buyer, said the medicines are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras at half the rate.

"We are able to save money by buying generic drugs. It has been made possible because of PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Manoj Suraukar, another medicine buyer, said that the scheme is very good. It must be expanded and more branches should be opened in the city and other parts of the country.

"I have been buying medicines from here for past 5 years. There is no side-effect, no harm," he said.

A woman medicine buyer said: "All drugs are available at these Kendra and at much cheaper rates."

Shailendra Yadav, a pharmacist working at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra said that both kinds of people, including the well-off and lower medical class are visiting these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

"On an average, more than 150-200 people medicines on daily basis. Doctors also purchase medicines from here," he said.

Yadav, who has been working at the centre for the past seven years, said that he never saw any people complaining about the medicine quality.

