Mahakumbh 2025: 30 fibre resin artworks to beautify mela area

Prayagaraj, Dec 20 (IANS) In its bid to add visual delight to the Mahakumbh 2025 and turn it into a grand spectacle, the Yogi government has undertaken extensive beautification projects across the city, many of which are nearing completion.

This includes the installation of at least 30 fibre resin artworks and 30 sculptors at key intersections of the fairground. The Uttar Pradesh Museum Directorate under the Culture Department is creating 30 magnificent fiber resin artifacts to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Mahakumbh Mela area, adding a divine touch to the spiritual event.

About 60 such artifacts will be created, out of which 30 will be displayed at the fair and 30 others showcased at the Uttar Pradesh Museum Directorate. These artifacts will feature detailed depictions of gods, goddesses, and various mythological and historical figures, capturing their distinct postures and contexts.

As part of the drive, many majestic statues of deities including Yamuna, Ganga, Saraswati, Kartikeya, Veenadhar Shiva, Indra, Gajalakshmi, and Garunasin Vishnu will be installed. The work of making the sculptures is set to be completed by January 5 and all these will be installed before the beginning of the event.

The sculptures will vary in size from 10 x 6 inches to 90 x 50 inches. The smallest will depict Maa Ganga, while the largest will be a 90 x 50-inch sculpture of Singhanad Avalokiteshwar.

Other sculptures include representations of Yamuna, Saraswati, Sapt Matrika, Vinadhar Shiva, Ganapati dancing, Vishnu, Uma-Maheshwar, Kartikeya, Tara, Padmapani, Indra and Shachi, Neminath, Gajalakshmi, Garunasin Vishnu, Ravananugraha, Shiva, Bhikshatana Shiva, Vishnu, Shiva-Parvati, Ganga, Harihar, Balram and Krishna, Agni, Surya, Mankunwar Buddha, and replicas of special coins issued for the Mahakumbh.

The creation and installation of these sculptures will be completed in two phases. The first phase aims to finish all 60 sculptures by January 5, with 30 to be installed at the Mela site and the remaining 30 handed over to the UP Museum Directorate by January 10, ahead of the fair's commencement. These sculptures, made using fibre and silicone modeling, will be both lifelike and durable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.