Kenya reports drop in terrorism, crime cases

Nairobi, Dec 20 (IANS) Kenya has reported a fall in overall terrorism and crime cases across the country in the recent past, thanks to collaboration between local and international security agencies.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, also acting Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, said 27 terrorist attacks have been thwarted between January 2022 and November 2024 across Kenya.

"During this period several terrorists have been neutralized. The government has also pushed for 11 successful convictions. Our success came through collaboration with international agencies," Mudavadi told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

"Noteworthy, our success also came through collaborations with other international agencies to thwart crime through training and equipment support," he added.

Mudavadi said there has been a decrease in general crime, including robbery, break-ins, stock theft, vehicle thefts, dangerous drugs, traffic offences, and corruption cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he said, incidences of vandalism targeting electric power transmission infrastructure have been on the rise, resulting in power disruptions that affect service delivery and cause economic loss.

Mudavadi said cattle rustling cases have dropped 62 per cent in northern and eastern Kenya.

"In the last six years, a total of 383 officers have died in the line of duty, while this year, 830 officers have been injured in the line of duty," he said.

According to Mudavadi, Kenya recorded 7,107 sexual and gender-based violence cases from September 2023 to date.

In September, Kenyan police had said that they have beefed up security across the country amid fresh threats from terrorists.

Resila Onyango, National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson, reassured the public of their safety following credible warnings that al-Shabab militants are planning fresh attacks in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi and other cities across the East African country.

Onyango said in a statement that police officers deployed nationwide remain alert to protect the country, which has faced increased terror threats from al-Shabab.

The statement had come after the United States had cautioned its citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

