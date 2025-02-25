Maha Shivaratri celebrations kick off in Gujarat's Valsad with installation of 36-foot tall Rudraksha shivling

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) The Maha Shivaratri celebrations in the Valsad district of Gujarat, have begun with much fanfare, highlighted by the installation of a massive 36-foot Rudraksha Shivling in Vankal village, Dharampur.

This Shivling, made from 36 lakh Rudrakshas, has become the focal point of devotion and is attracting thousands of devotees from across the region.

The Shivling was created by Sant Batuk Maharaj, who has previously earned recognition in the Limca Book of World Records four times.

This unique Shivling, built with the symbolic power of Rudraksha, is drawing immense attention for its spiritual significance.

According to Hindu beliefs, Rudraksha is said to have originated from the tears of Lord Shiva, and worshipping a Rudraksha Shiva Lingam is believed to bring immense spiritual merit.

"In the scriptures, the worship of Shivling holds great importance. According to ancient beliefs, Rudraksha emerged from the tears of Lord Shiva. Worshipping a Rudraksha Shivling is considered highly auspicious and rewarding," said Sant Batuk Maharaj.

The Shivling is not only a marvel of craftsmanship but also believed to be highly energising and powerful due to the sacred nature of Rudraksha, which is regarded as the embodiment of Lord Shiva.

"The installation of this Rudraksha Shivling has set a new record as the tallest in the world, and we have recognised this achievement with an award from the India Book of Records," said Pavan Solanki, President of the Record Book of India.

Devotees from all over are flocking to Vankal village to witness the grandeur of this Shivling. Along with the darshan, there is a continuous recitation of the 'Shiv Katha', allowing devotees to immerse themselves in spiritual bliss.

"Every year, this magnificent Shivling made from 36 lakh Rudrakshas continues to captivate the hearts of devotees, and it is a symbol of immense devotion and faith," shared Sharad Thakar, a devotee.

