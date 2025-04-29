Maha: Samajwadi Party calls for action against those spreading hatred

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday appealed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to ban all organisations irrespective of their religious link, spreading hatred, inciting violence, threatening the public, issuing economic boycott and dividing people on the basis of faith, religion, region and language.

It also demanded that the fundamental rights and freedom of every citizen to do business, trade and occupation be protected by the state as per its constitutional duty.

It further demanded that the atmosphere of peace and justice must prevail in the state as per the Constitution.

The Samajwadi Party sought the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s help, especially in the wake of the attack on Muslims at Dadar, Vakola, Vikhroli, Nalasopara, and an atmosphere is being created against them after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Samajwadi Party Mumbai chief Abu Azmi said that false propaganda, hate speech and incidents of false police complaints against masjid, dargah and Muslim hawkers have increased to an alarming proportion, which is creating enmity between different religious groups and communal tensions in the state.

The Samajwadi Party further said the minorities, especially Muslims, are feeling insecure due to the rising hostility of fanatic forces all over Maharashtra.

“The fanatic persons and organisations in the state, including the minister Nitesh Rane and others, have created such a virulent atmosphere in the state which has endangered and threatened lives, liberties, properties, fundamental rights and human rights of Maharashtra Muslims,” added the party.

It has demanded action against the miscreants and organisations as per the verdict of the Supreme Court in the hate speech case.

“We demand the rule of law and justice prevail in the most transparent manner by bringing the enemies of peace, law and constitution to book, and such violators of law be given the harshest and severest punishment. Such acts will be helpful to restore the confidence of minorities, weaker sections and secular people in law, administration and government,” said Azmi in a letter.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party activists staged a protest at Azad Maidan.

