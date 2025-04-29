Overwhelmed by all the love for my work in Mohanlal's 'Thudarum', says Stunt Master Silva

Chennai, April 29(IANS) Action choreographer 'Stunt' Silva, whose work in director Tharun Moorthy's recently released superhit Malayalam film 'Thudarum' has come in for praise from all quarters, has now penned a note of gratitude for all the love that has been shown for his work in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Silva wrote,"Feeling truly blessed and overwhelmed by all the love and positive reviews for my work in #Thudarum. My heartfelt thanks to @Mohanlal sir and the entire team."

The film, which features superstar Mohanlal and actress Shobana in the lead, opened to positive reviews on Friday. It has been doing exceptionally well with strong word of mouth publicity working in its favour.

It may be recalled that only recently, actor Mohanlal had expressed gratitude for the love that fans were showering on the film.

Taking to his X timeline soon after it became evident that the film was a sureshot success, Mohanlal had said,"I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express."

He then went on to say,"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

The actor pointed out that Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he signed off.

