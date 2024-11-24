Maha result reflects the outcome of Congress' destructive politics: BJP's Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, while reacting to Maharashtra election results, said that the poll outcome reflects the Congress party's destructive politics.

She also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that Congress is a parasite party that drags its allies down.

"Big names, small deeds, grand campaigns like Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Nyay Yatra, and Samvidhan Bachao Yatra have yielded nothing but Congress' worst-ever results in Maharashtra, once considered its stronghold," said Shazia Ilmi.

"In contrast, look at BJP's record," she added emphasising the big win of the party, "The people of Maharashtra have wholeheartedly voted for the BJP."

The BJP leader claimed that the way Uddhav Thackeray abandoned his oldest alliance partner five years ago, "betraying his father's ideology and legacy", has had its consequences.

Ilmi further attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being disconnected from ground realities: "Rahul Gandhi's ideology has shifted from leftist to extreme leftist, bordering on an urban Naxal mindset -- aligned with those who ridicule India's institutions and unity.

"Despite walking across the country during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he remains out of touch with India's grassroots reality," she claimed adding, "This election has decisively underscored who the rightful heir of Congress' legacy is, with the people's mandate sealing the matter."

Shazia Ilmi concluded by attributing the Congress' poor performance to its negative politics, stating, "This result reflects the outcome of Congress' destructive politics, narratives, and leadership disconnect."

Earlier on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterised the BJP-led NDA’s victory in Maharashtra as people’s rejection of the Congress’ “divisive” campaign around the Constitution and said the Congress has become a “parasite party” that is “sinking and dragging its allies down as well”.

He accused the Gandhis, calling them “the royal family,” of undermining the Congress due to their “hunger for power”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.