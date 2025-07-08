Maha Oppn stages walkout over delay in LoP appointment

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Assembly staged a walkout on Tuesday to protest the delay in appointing the Leader of Opposition (LoP), saying it was not in line with the customs and traditions of the House.

The Opposition chose to take up the issue when the state legislature was to hold a felicitation event in honour of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai.

As the question hour started, Shiv Sena(UBT) legislature party leader Bhaskar Jadhav raised the issue, saying that it was sad that despite joint representations, the decision on the appointment of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly has been kept pending that too when the state legislature is felicitating the Chief Justice of India.

Jadhav said it was ironic that the post of LoP lies vacant despite the fourth sitting of the Assembly being underway. However, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he would make a decision soon.

But, Jadhav continued with this demand and was joined by other opposition leaders demanding that the appointment of the LoP should not be further delayed.

Former LoP in the state Assembly and Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Leader of Opposition during the felicitation of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai will be missing from the dais. He expressed serious displeasure over the time taken for the decision in this regard.

NCP(SP) legislator Jayant Patil supported Jadhav and Wadettiwar, demanding an early decision on the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and said that it would not be proper to set a timeline to decide on the appointment of LoP.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar reiterated that he will make a decision soon, adding that his decisions remain final.

However, expressing dissatisfaction, the opposition walked out of the Assembly. Thereafter, the opposition leaders sat on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.