UN Command chief says its establishment 75 years ago laid foundation of South Korea's development

Seoul, July 8 (IANS) The chief of the US-led multinational UN Command (UNC) on Tuesday said that the sacrifice of UN troops during the 1950-53 Korean War helped lay the foundation of South Korea's development, as it marked the 75th anniversary of its establishment.

The commemoration ceremony took place at Barker Field in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometres south of Seoul, attended by guests including South Korean veterans who served in the Korean War.

The ceremony, presided over by UNC Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, also featured a march of the flags of the original sending states that contributed to the three-year conflict and a gun salute.

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the UNC who also serves as the chief of the US Forces Korea and the Combined Forces, noted how the establishment of the UNC laid the foundation for South Korea's development, reported Yonhap news agency.

"Seventy-five years ago, 22 nations demonstrated unprecedented international solidarity, giving their blood and treasure to secure freedom for millions and lay the foundation for the Republic of Korea's remarkable transformation into a vibrant democracy and economic powerhouse," Brunson said in congratulatory remarks.

The UNC was established in 1950 as a multinational command responsible for maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, as well as facilitating cooperation among allied nations.

As part of such efforts, the UNC conducts communication with North Korea on a daily basis through the so-called pink phone, a rare military telephone line.

"Over the past 75 years, UNC has evolved from a wartime coalition defending Korean freedom into a US-led multinational force dedicated to preserving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, in a region facing complex security challenges," Macaulay said.

More than 1.9 million service members from UNC member states, including the United States, Britain and Australia, provided combat, medical and logistical support during the Korean War, which technically has never ended as a peace treaty was not signed.

