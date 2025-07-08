North Korea: Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 31st anniversary of founder's death

Seoul, July 8 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday visited a mausoleum for late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 31st anniversary of his death, the state media reported.

Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to the late leader at midnight, flanked by key party officials, reports Yonhap, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un died due to heart failure on July 8, 1994, at age 82.

"He made a deep bow of best wishes for immortality to the great leaders," the KCNA said, referring to Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader.

North Korea is expected to hold this year's anniversary in a relatively calm manner, as the country usually marks every fifth and 10th key anniversary with large-scale celebrations.

The visit came as the North's leader has been strengthening his status as a standalone leader while reducing his reliance on his predecessors for authority.

An official at South Korea's Unification Ministry assessed that party secretary Ri Hi-yong may not be a member of the praesidium of the party politburo, reversing the ministry's earlier assessment that he may have been promoted to the post from his current position as a politburo member, reported Yonhap news agency.

The praesidium is the top leadership of the country's ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

The KCNA listed only Pak Thae-song, Choe Ryong-hae and Jo Yong-won as the praesidium members who accompanied Kim on his latest visit to the mausoleum.

Kim Jong-un's hair and fashion style early in his rule was similar to that of Kim Il-sung, with observers saying the look was intended to secure loyalty from the public and consolidate power.

North Korea usually holds big commemorative ceremonies on every fifth or 10th anniversary of a major national event. The country held large-scale commemorations for the 20th and 25th death anniversaries of the late founder in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.