Maha: NCP to celebrate Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe's birth anniversary on Aug 1

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party will commemorate the birth anniversary of Sahityaratna, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe on August 1 across Maharashtra.

A grand event will be held at his birthplace in Wategaon, informed NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare.

Annabhau Sathe is a leading figure of Dalit literature and he played a crucial role in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

The NCP’s move is aimed at luring the Dalit community ahead of the upcoming Assembly election especially after it voted against the MahaYuti during the general elections fearing change in the constitution and end of reservation.

Tatkare said that on August 1, at Annabhau Sathe’s birthplace in Wategaon, a Granth Dindi procession will be held from his home to the memorial.

“In this procession, the complete works of Annabhau will be honoured in a traditional parade. In the courtyard in front of Annabhau’s memorial, the Granth Dindi will be welcomed with performances of renowned powadas composed by Annabhau, and tributes will be paid to him,” said Tatkare.

Additionally, on August 2, a state-level brass band festival will be held on the premises of the Zilla Parishad School in Satara, where renowned band groups from across the state will participate. The NCP will honour these artists with mementoes and certificates of appreciation.

Annabhau Sathe’s birth anniversary will also be celebrated at village, taluka, and district levels across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.