Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Nikeet Dhillon-starrer 'Tujhpe Main Fida' S2 revolves around mystery hidden in Cole Town

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The makers of Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon-starrer 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Season two on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the modern-day fairytale show, which is a journey filled with love, heartbreak, and mystery.

The one-minute and 35-second trailer takes the audiences back to Cole Town, featuring Rudhraksh as Marcus, and Nikeet as Aaira.

The video gives a peek into how the spark that had once burned so brightly between Marcus and Aaira still lingers.

It further shows the characters mending their hearts post breakup.

Speaking about the series, Rudhraksh said in a statement: "I am stoked to embark on Marcus's journey once again in Season two. My character experiences profound growth, diving deeper into his personal life and the intricate mysteries of Cole Town. As Marcus navigates the painful process of healing from a severe heartbreak, he must reconstruct and redefine himself before he can fully embrace his path forward."

"My passion for storytelling and unwavering dedication to my craft propel me to infuse Marcus's journey with genuine authenticity and intensity, ensuring that every moment resonates deeply with our devoted audience," he shared.

Rudhraksh added: "I am deeply committed to bringing a rich, nuanced performance that captures the essence of Marcus's evolution, and I am eager to share this compelling chapter with our viewers. Thank you for all the love and support you have showered us with, it means the world to us."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, commented: "The second season of 'Tujhpe Main Fida' is the perfect blend of intense romance, mystery, and intrigue. The narrative and the plot will definitely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats with the evolving mystery that hides in the silent lanes of Cole Town. A stellar cast, engrossing story, and excellent screenplay will undoubtedly appeal to audiences."

Sameer Gogate, General Manager, BBC Studios Productions India, added: "'Tujhpe Main Fida' has really captured the hearts and minds of our viewers and we're excited to bring Marcus and Aaira back for more romance and intrigue."

Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, 'Tujhpe Main Fida' S2 will stream on Amazon miniTV from August 2.

