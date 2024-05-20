Maha LS polls: 2 Nashik farmers come to vote with garlands of tomatoes, onions

Nashik (Maharashtra), May 20 (IANS) Making heads turn, two farmers reached a polling station in Niphad, sporting garlands of tomatoes and onions, to protest against the Centre’s farm policies, here on Monday.

The two peasants came to vote at a polling booth in Naitale in Niphad town wearing the garlands of tomatoes and onions as a symbolic dissent over the government’s farm policies that are detrimental to the industry of agro-communities.

The duo was stopped briefly by the security personnel who checked their strange ‘organic ornaments’, and after voting they expressed disapproval at the Centre’s policies that have created havoc in farmlands, issues of Minimum Support Price, the recent destruction of crops owing to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, plus others issues.

