Maha Kumbh a symbol of rise of great Sanatan culture: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda extended greetings to the devotees participating in Maha Kumbh 2025, as the revered Hindu festival commenced on Monday.

One of the most revered Hindu festivals, Maha Kumbh, commenced on Monday with the auspicious 'Shahi Snan' at the Sangam in Prayagraj, marking the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

This spiritual event, occurring once every 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment, began on 'Paush Purnima,' attracting over 4 million devotees on the first day.

Taking to X, Nadda wrote, "The Maha Kumbh has started today with the holy bath on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima in the holy pilgrimage city of Prayagraj."

"Maha Kumbh has been keeping our ancient cultural heritage alive since time immemorial. May this great festival fill everyone's life with new energy and vigour," he further said.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh festival, which is the centre of faith and devotion of innumerable devotees and a symbol of the rise of the great Sanatan culture, and my salutations to all saints," Nadda added.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj transformed into a spiritual hub and welcomed saints, seers, pilgrims, and devotees from across India and the world.

The massive gathering witnessed people performing the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip in the Sangam, symbolising the cleansing of sins and the attainment of spiritual merit.

The Maha Kumbh, spanning from January 13 to February 26, is expected to host an unprecedented 45 crore people, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the safety and convenience of the attendees.

Devotional activities, including aarti and other rituals, were conducted with fervour, uniting people in their faith.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.