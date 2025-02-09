Maha Kumbh: Sikkim CM Tamang, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj, Feb 9 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The religious event, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already drawn millions of devotees from across the country and beyond.

Both leaders expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government for inviting them and praised the arrangements made for the grand spiritual gathering.

Talking to reporters, Sikkim CM Tamang said: "I feel blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh. I extend my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising this event and inviting us."

He also congratulated the event's organisers, emphasising the importance of peace and unity, and encouraged everyone to visit the Maha Kumbh at least once in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, despite facing criticism for his visit, also expressed appreciation for the arrangements.

"This is a historic moment in one's life. The organisers have done an incredible job managing the arrangements for the crores of devotees gathered here. My family and I are very happy to have taken the holy bath," he said.

He also acknowledged the invitation extended to him by senior Uttar Pradesh ministers, including the Home Minister, Finance Minister, and Cultural Minister, who had personally invited him to the Maha Kumbh during their visit to Bengaluru.

Expressing his joy over witnessing the large gathering of devotees, Shivakumar said: "I am happy to see people from all over the country here. The confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati has made this experience even more spiritual and fulfilling."

He also prayed for "peace and prosperity" and highlighted the Maha Kumbh's role in "uniting humanity."

Addressing concerns over a recent stampede, he remarked, "Organising such a massive event is not an easy task. Instead of criticism, we should focus on learning from this and improving arrangements in a positive way."

Earlier, several prominent leaders had also visited the Maha Kumbh. On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, his Haryana counterparty Nayab Saini, and Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, praising the arrangements made by the government.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also paid a visit to the Maha Kumbh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his family, participated in the holy ritual at the Sangam on Saturday.

Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds deep spiritual significance for Hindus.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted in the historically spiritual city of Prayagraj, continues its tradition of attracting vast numbers of pilgrims, both domestically and internationally, reaffirming its status as one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

