Maha Kumbh: Extensive security arrangements in place from Maha Shivratri 'snan'

Prayagraj, Feb 26 (IANS) Prayagraj is witnessing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, as thousands gather at the Triveni Sangam for the final holy dip marking the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh.

Extensive security measures have been put in place, particularly around prominent Lord Shiva temples, to manage the massive influx of devotees, officials confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitored the Maha Kumbh arrangements from the control room in Gorakhpur, ensuring smooth operations as millions arrived to perform the sacred ritual at the Sangam.

Bhanu Bhaskar, ADG Prayagraj, told IANS, "Since morning, large crowds have been gathering at the ghats. So far, 41 lakh people have taken a dip. The total number of visitors has reached 64.77 crores. A significant police presence has been deployed at all Shivalayas across the city, in addition to the Sangam."

"The total turnout has crossed 64 crore. Our traditional exit route goes from Triveni via Mahavir Ho, Akshay Bhatt Ho, and then back to Triveni, but additional exit routes are also being utilized. Every Shiv temple has designated entry and exit routes, and both are in use. Our security deployment today is focused on Shivalayas to ensure smooth darshan and worship," he added.

Vaibhav Krishna, DIG Maha Kumbh, emphasised the well-coordinated crowd management, saying, "On the occasion of Shivratri, devotees are arriving in large numbers, and our force is fully prepared. The movement of the crowd is well maintained, there are no choke points, traffic is flowing smoothly, and bathing at all the ghats is proceeding without disruption."

"There is no VIP movement today, and no mechanized boats are allowed at the ghats. Only manually operated paddle boats are in operation. All Shiva temples are open, and police have been deployed to ensure orderly water offerings and crowd control," he added.

The Maha Kumbh has set a record with over 64 crore devotees participating in the holy dip, making it the largest gathering in human history.

Breaking down the numbers, 1.70 crore devotees took a dip on Paush Purnima, 3.50 crore on Makar Sankranti, 7.64 crore on Mauni Amavasya, 2.57 crore on Basant Panchami, and 2.04 crore on Magh Purnima during the event.

Despite the enormous turnout, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the continuous supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath, has ensured the smooth execution of the event. Pilgrims have widely praised the well-organized arrangements, highlighting the government's efficient handling of this historic gathering.

