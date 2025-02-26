F1 Australian GP allows post-race track walk

Sydney, Feb 26 (IANS) Organisers of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix have lifted a ban on spectators entering the track at the conclusion of the race.

The ban on the traditional post-race track walk was implemented after spectators in 2023 broke through safety fences and barriers and entered the Albert Park track before all the cars had finished the race.

Footage from the event showed spectators within meters of F1 cars while the race was ongoing. A subsequent safety investigation found that some fans thought the race had concluded because cars were going slowly behind the Safety Car.

Following the 2024 race, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation praised the behavior of fans and said it would reconsider the ban, Xinhua reports.

"We’re thrilled to announce the return of the End of Race Track Walk in 2025. It is a unique and cherished experience for fans seen the world over and at the conclusion of this year's race, fans will once again be given access to the track to help celebrate our 2025 winners.

"For fans joining us on Race Day in 2025, stay tuned - you will be contacted ahead of this year’s event with information about how, when and where you'll be able to safely gain access to the track," the organisers said in a statement.

Steve Dimopoulos, the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events in the state of Victoria, said on Wednesday that the return of the track walk would be exciting for F1 fans, according to ABC News.

He added that it would allow fans to "get up close and personal" to the drivers and the winning team as they assemble near the start line, and also to the podium and trophy presentation.

Organisers said earlier in February that they are expecting the 2025 Australian F1 Grand Prix, to be held on March 14-16, to beat the 2024 record crowd number of 452,055 attendees.

