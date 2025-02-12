Maha Kumbh: Devotees flock for holy dip on Maghi Purnima

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) On the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' on Wednesday, thousands of devotees have gathered in Maha Kumbh at the Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip.

Anticipating the massive influx, vehicle entry into the fairgrounds was restricted a day in advance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the arrangements since early morning.

DIG Prayagraj, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed that the crowd was being efficiently managed, with bathing proceeding peacefully across all ghats. Strict traffic diversions and disciplined crowd control measures are in place.

A grand spectacle unfolded as flower petals were showered (Pushpa Varsha) upon devotees and ascetics performing the holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The Chief Minister extended his greetings on social media X, praying for the well-being, prosperity, and fortune of all devotees.

"Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh 2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfil everyone's wishes, this is my wish," CM Yogi wrote in a post.

To ensure security, paramilitary forces have been deployed at key locations, preventing overcrowding at the main ghats and directing pilgrims to other bathing areas. Meanwhile, CM Yogi was overseeing the event from the war room at his official residence in Lucknow, alongside DGP Prashant Kumar and Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

The state government has implemented extensive safety and healthcare measures, with hospitals across the city and region on high alert. Surveillance is being conducted via land, water, and air. A total of 133 ambulances, including seven river ambulances and one air ambulance, have been stationed for emergencies.

A devotee shared his excitement saying, "We feel very blessed, Maghi Purnima has great significance in our Gita and other scriptures. By taking a dip on this day, all our sins are washed away, and we find the right path in life. This divine and grand Maha Kumbh, organised with tireless efforts by our Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi, is being conducted in an excellent manner, and we are fortunate to witness it."

Each sector of the Kumbh Mela area is equipped with advanced medical facilities to handle any situation.

With seamless arrangements and deep devotion, Maghi Purnima at Maha Kumbh 2025 has become a grand and spiritually uplifting celebration.

