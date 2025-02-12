Rithvikk Dhanjani: No matter how crazy life gets, my guitar has always been my escape

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Television star Rithvikk Dhanjani says music is just not a hobby and that playing the guitar brings him peace.

“Music has this strange way of speaking to you without uttering a word. When I pick up my guitar, it’s not just about playing a few chords, it’s about feeling them,” said the actor.

He added: “Some days, it’s about unwinding, other days, it’s about expressing things words can’t. No matter how crazy life gets, my guitar has always been my escape, my therapy.”

The actor made his acting debut in 2009, portraying Parth in Bandini. He gained prominence with his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta.

The 36-year-old star tasted first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he was seen portraying Jay Khurana. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein was in 2011, however it failed to leave a mark.

The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career when he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui and his success there led to him hosting other shows including India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV in 2016 and has been part of web series including XXX and Cartel. He has won reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6, and I Can Do That.

On the acting front, he was last seen in ‘Half Love Half Arranged’ season 2, which also stars Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo. It followed the plot of the actors finding themselves tangled in a complex love triangle.

At that time, Rithvikk said that stepping into the world of Half Love Half Arranged had been a thrilling ride and that it has been a blast working alongside such talented actors.

Created by Dice Media, "Half Love Half Arranged S2" streams on Amazon MX Player.

