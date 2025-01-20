Maha Kumbh: Devotees express heartfelt gratitude to Adani Group for unmatched support during Maha Kumbh mela

At the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela, lakhs of pilgrims and devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred Sangam are being treated with the Mahaprasad (sacred food offerings) and Aarti Sangrah (collection of hymns), all under the auspices of country’s leading business conglomerate, the Adani Group.

The unique and benevolent initiative has won the hearts of lakhs of Kumbh devotees who are thronging the holy city for Amrit Snan or holy dip of faith. Many pilgrims spoke to IANS about the enriching experience and said that such initiative was welcome as it makes their pilgrimage more comfortable and spiritually fulfilling.

Many devotees were vocal on how Adani Group’s initiative eased up their journey and enhanced their experience at the Mela. From providing free transport for the elderly, women, and children to distributing 'Mahaprasad' to over one lakh people daily, the Adani Group with its contributions in the sacred gathering, is making a significant impact on the lives of countless visitors.

Shravan Mishra from Prayagraj said, “We are impressed with the food arrangements at Adani camp, we are especially grateful for the free vehicles provided. These vehicles make it easy for people, particularly the elderly, to travel without fatigue. We thank the Adani Group for their invaluable services.”

Akhilesh Kumar from Mirzapur praised Adani Group's efforts, saying, "The work they have done at the Kumbh Mela is commendable. Free vehicles, food, and Aarti Sangrah – these services demonstrate the true spirit of Sanatan Dharma. Adani ji is not just a successful industrialist, but a true Sanatani, helping lakhs of people without expecting anything in return.”

Mahendra Tiwari from Chitrakoot echoed similar sentiments, saying, "The free vehicle service is a blessing, especially with the long distances and restrictions inside the fair. Adani ji is truly serving the people, providing food, bhajans, and a beautiful experience for all. This is rare and worthy of great appreciation.”

Venugopal Sharma, who traveled from Vrindavan, was particularly impressed by the spiritual touch added by the Aarti Sangrah, a book containing sacred hymns that Adani Group is distributing to the devotees.

"This book has made my experience more meaningful. I went to Ganga ji and praised the river’s Aarti. The services being provided here are exceptional, and I pray that God continues to bless him,” he said.

Neeraj Sahu from Madhya Pradesh, while enjoying the food prepared with purity, expressed his gratitude, saying, “The food provided was delicious and simple, made without garlic or onion, as per Sanatan traditions. I sincerely thank the Adani Group for this thoughtful gesture.”

Notably, the Adani Group Chairman partnered with the Gita Press recently to distribute the ‘Aarti Sangrah’ to over 1 crore devotees during the Shahi Snan. Additionally, the group has also partnered with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to millions of pilgrims, ensuring that every devotee can partake in Mahaprasad during the entire Kumbh Mela period.

With these monumental efforts, the Adani Group has set a benchmark for corporate involvement in religious and cultural events, helping bridge the gap between industrial progress and spiritual service.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.