BGMI Season 6: 16 teams to battle it out in Mobile Challenge Finals

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The top 16 teams of the country will battle it out in the SPS Mobile Challenge Finals, being conducted as the finale of the Mobile Challenge Season of competition, which will be happening live from January 31 to February 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, India.

The event was announced on Monday by the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS), ESL FACEIT Group and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s multi-title mobile esports league, and NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment.

These teams came through the electrifying Mobile Challenge Season of the competitions, that took place between December 27 and January 19, which witnessed 32 teams, comprising 16 invited and 16 qualified teams.

After weeks of high-intensity action, 16 exceptional teams have earned their place in the three-day Mobile Challenge Finals. These teams are continuing their quest for the up to INR 1 crore prize pool and the ultimate title of Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 champions.

The Mobile Challenge Season brought the best of Indian esports to the forefront, highlighting a blend of seasoned veterans and rising stars.

Hero Xtreme Godlike emerged as a dominant force through the course of the competition, leveraging their strategic rotations and precise gunplay to secure 321 points overall, while the VXTSpower led Team Versatile to a 4th-place finish with a league-leading tally of 68 finishes.

Emerging from the rigorous Open Qualifiers, in which everyone in the region could participate, BotArmy Esports displayed incredible consistency in the Mobile Challenge Season, cementing their rightful spot in the Mobile Challenge Finals.

The 16 qualified teams proved their caliber against some of the country’s most established names. Their journey from the Open Qualifiers to the final stages has been nothing short of remarkable, featuring hard-fought battles, strategic brilliance, and moments of individual heroism. These teams have showcased the spirit of Indian esports, captivating fans and setting new benchmarks for competitive excellence.

"India continues to be a vibrant hub for mobile esports, and the Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 captures our commitment to nurturing the incredible talent this region has to offer,” said Sam Braithwaite, VP of Game Ecosystems, Mobile at EFG.

“Through our collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, we've created a platform that not only showcases the passion and skill of Indian gamers but also elevates the entire ecosystem by setting new benchmarks for competitive excellence. This season is a celebration of innovation, inclusivity, and the relentless spirit of the gaming community, and we are excited to see these teams compete at the highest level while inspiring the next generation of esports athletes," he added.

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the 16 finest BGMI teams in India gear up for the highly anticipated Mobile Challenge Finals of the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6.

The Mobile Challenge Final promises three days of unmatched intensity, where the nation’s top players will face off in a battle of strategy, skill, and nerves of steel. With a staggering up to INR 1 crore prize pool on the line and the honour of etching their names in Indian esports history, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.