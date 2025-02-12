Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Police strengthen security ahead of Maghi Purnima today

Prayagraj, Feb 12 (IANS) Ahead of the Maghi Purnima Snan at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, authorities have beefed up the security and taken several measures to ensure the safety of the devotees.

With millions of devotees expected to attend the festivities, the Uttar Pradesh Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all.

A total of 133 ambulances have been deployed for the safety of devotees with more than 40 hospitals in Mahakumbhnagar being on high alert.

High-tech arrangements from minor operations to major surgeries in every sector have been made at Maha Kumbh and 2,000 medical forces in Mahakumbhnagar and 700 at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital (SRN) are in high alert mode.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said that to manage the massive crowds, the police have declared a no-vehicle zone, allowing only emergency vehicles to pass through.

Special arrangements have been made for crowd movement, and vehicles of Kalpvasis (pilgrims who stay at the Kumbh Mela for a month) will be allowed to enter the fair after bathing.

To avoid chaos, the police have planned special travel arrangements for the day.

He further added, "In tomorrow's travel arrangements, special care will be taken to avoid the cross-movement of people during the entry and exit... There is no traffic on any of the roads of the fair... People should follow the official account of UP Police on Twitter and Facebook to get verified official information... Vehicles of people coming will be allowed only if there is space and coordination between the exit and entry."

A network of AI-powered CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and real-time analytics ensured the safe movement of pilgrims across designated sectors.

The administration also introduced a digital token system to streamline access to bathing ghats, reducing overcrowding.

Special provisions were made for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees, ensuring that the Kumbh remained an inclusive spiritual experience.

Earlier on Tuesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday lauded the efforts of the state police in managing the unprecedented crowds at Maha Kumbh, calling it a "Herculean task" being handled with "unmatched dedication".

Despite these challenges, UP Police personnel--from constables on the ground to senior officers--are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill.

With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26.

The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami-- Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The state government was expecting the number of devotees to reach 45 crore in 45 days but this number has already been achieved within one month, with 15 days still remaining for the Maha Kumbh to conclude.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.