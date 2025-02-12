Ahead of US visit, PM Modi and Vance discuss nuclear energy in Paris

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) The US said on Tuesday that Vice President J.D. Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the United States of America's assistance to India to diversify its energy source through investments in US nuclear energy technology.

The Vice President and his entire family, including Indian-born Second Lady Usha Vance and two of their three children, posed for pictures with the Prime Minister who had gifts for them and birthday wishes for the couple's second son Vivek.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an AI summit in Paris.

"Had a wonderful meeting with US @VP @JDVance and his family," said a post from the Prime Minister's X account.

"We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!"

Vice-President Vance released a lengthier readout.

"The two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together and discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable US nuclear technology."

India recently announced -- in the annual Budget -- plans to amend the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act as a part of the broader strategy to expand its nuclear energy capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

The liability law has long been cited as an impediment by foreign nuclear power generators to invest in the sector in India.

The Vice President's Office further said: "Prime Minister Modi graciously shared gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday."

The Prime Minister is headed for Washington D.C. after concluding his Paris visit. He is expected to reach Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening and hold his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump in the latter's second term.

The two leaders share a warm relationship and the Prime Minister will be among the first foreign leaders received by the American President Donald Trump within the first three weeks of taking office.

The two sides expect trade and energy to take centre stage in the talks.

A joint statement after their meeting will have the details of their discussions.

