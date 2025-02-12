'Indian consulate will deepen people-to-people linkages', says PM Modi in Marseille

Paris, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille with French President Emmanuel Macron after delivering the inaugural address of the AI Action Summit in Paris and said that the opening up of an Indian consulate here will further strengthen the relationship between India and France as well as the deep connect between the people of the two countries.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "President Macron and I reached Marseille a short while ago. This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages. I will also pay homage to the Indian soldiers martyred in the First and Second World Wars."

PM Modi arrived in Marseille and will inaugurate the new Consulate General of India alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. The leaders will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the World Wars.

Additionally, they are set to tour the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a global nuclear fusion initiative, in Cadarache.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, PM Modi landed in Marseille along with French President Macron after they co-chaired the AI Action Summit earlier in the day.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Marseille for the role they played in Veer Savarkar's escape during colonial rule.

He posted on X, "In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!."

In his address, PM Modi called for investment in skilling and reskilling people for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven future. He also asserted that governance is about ensuring access to everyone, especially in the Global South.

France confirmed that India will be hosting the next AI summit after PM Modi expressed interest. India also assured France of full support for its initiatives on AI.

The Prime Minister also spoke at the India-France CEOS Forum in Paris where he encouraged partnerships between businesses in the two countries.

Highlighting progress in manufacturing, infrastructure, and production across several fields, Modi called for businesses to join the Indian market as the country worked towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

