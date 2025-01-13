Maha Kumbh 2025: Massive security arrangements as lakhs of devotees take holy dip

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Massive security arrangements are in place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj which is hosting Maha Kumbh 2025 and the Maha Kumbh Nagar to ensure the safety of devotees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Diwedi said on Monday, "Today is Paush Purnima, and the security arrangements are in place. All the pilgrims have come here to take a holy dip. Additionally, several routes have been prepared for the Sadhus to move towards the ghats and perform rituals."

He said that devotees were continuously coming in large numbers, and the ghats were full.

The SSP said the first day of Maha Kumbh is going on peacefully. "We are keeping a watch on everything so that no miscreant can create problems for the devotees," he said.

The devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam -- a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the morning as this day -- Paush Purnima in the Hindu calendar -- marks the beginning of the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival.

A huge crowd of devotees, many of who have travelled from across India and the world, performed the sacred ritual 'Shahi Snan'.

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26, will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Massive security arrangements have been made by the Uttar Police in and around the city to ensure people's safety during Maha Kumbh.

In a first, underwater drones that are capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed across the city to provide round-the-clock surveillance in the Sangam area. Tethered drones - capable of reaching heights up to 120 meters - have also been deployed providing aerial view to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention.

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points.

Apart from this, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

The intelligence systems have been activated across the Maha Kumbh Mela area, Prayagraj, and neighbouring districts. Multiple checkpoints have been set up to screen every individual entering the district. Intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and maintain vigilance throughout the region. Committed to making the Kumbh Mela the largest spiritual event in Sanatan Dharma, the Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a comprehensive plan to handle any emergency.

The state government has prioritised making this year’s Maha Kumbh a “Digital Maha Kumbh” which includes using high-tech security measures

From the outer cordon to the inner sanctum, a seven-tier security system has been implemented. Extensive search operations across Prayagraj and nearby districts have been conducted, as well as intensive inspections of hotels, restaurants, street vendors, and unauthorised settlements. Vehicles entering the fairgrounds and Prayagraj are undergoing checks.

Prayagraj Police Commissionerate’s permanent and temporary infrastructure includes eight zones, 18 sectors, 13 temporary stations, 44 permanent stations, 33 temporary checkpoints, five companies of PAC, four teams of NDRF, and 12 teams of AS Check.

To ensure the safety of crores of devotees along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, especially in the Sangam area, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a large contingent of Water Police personnel equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The Water Police are also equipped with 100 diving kits, 440 lifebuoys, over 3,000 life jackets, and other cutting-edge tools, ensuring comprehensive safety coverage

