Maha govt sets up enforcement cell to curb illegal fishing, increase maritime safety

Mumbai, February 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra Fisheries Department has set up an enforcement cell to take strict action against unauthorised fishing boats and thereby ensure sustainable fishing and maritime security in the maritime areas, officials said.

State Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said that the department's move to launch drone patrolling in coastal areas for maritime security is showing good results.

The enforcement cell will be headed by the Commissioner of Fisheries Department and its members will include the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the seven coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, and Deputy Secretary of Fisheries Department.

The Joint Commissioner of Fisheries (Marine) will be the Member Secretary.

Minister Rane said that the enforcement cell will work to suggest measures to prevent illegal fishing in the maritime areas of the state, study the structure of the cell, constitutional framework and provision of funds, study the resources and manpower required to control illegal fishing and suggest measures to the government in this regard.

The cell will also step up patrolling of the maritime areas of the state 24 hours a day, enforce maritime laws, take action against unauthorised boats spotted during patrols as per maritime law, seize boats, auction the fish caught on them and examine photographs and videos taken by drones during patrols to get information about unauthorised boats.

"Migrant fishing boats come to the state's maritime area and do fishing illegally. Due to this, it harms the production of local traditional fishermen. Also, the government is taking stern action against LED fishing and protecting the interests of the local fishing community. The enforcement cell will help further enhance maritime security. The cell will obtain information about the necessary equipment in the coastal areas and ensure its availability," the Minister added.

He has instructed that all the members of this cell should work responsibly and cooperatively.

Rane said that the functioning of the enforcement cell will help bring discipline to coastal security and fishing.

It will also be possible to control illegal movements of boats and take strict action, he added.

He emphasised the need to remove encroachments on the coast.

He asked the department to prepare an action plan in this regard and ensure that all the land owned by the Fisheries department are encroachment-free in the next three months.

