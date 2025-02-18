Real Madrid will ‘try to have a beautiful night’ vs Man City, says Valverde

Madrid, Feb 18 (IANS) Real Madrid and Manchester City, the European giants that have treated football fans to some exhilarating clashes in the past few years, will face off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockouts play-offs on Thursday (IST). The defending champions head into the game with a 3-2 advantage after having secured a late win at the Etihad Stadium last week. Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has stated their team will be hoping to have a ‘special night’ at the Bernabeu when the two giants clash again.

"At the moment we are maybe a little bit more relaxed about this situation, but we have to stay focused and we have to stay strong. We should try to have a beautiful night. We should try to have a night that is remembered by every Real Madrid supporter.

"We want to be closer to the most beautiful title that exists. We all want to win it and we all have to work together - the supporters and the team - we all have to go towards the same direction," said Valverde.

Despite leading for most of the game, Manchester City were shocked by two late goals, by Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, in the first leg.

Real Madrid go into the game after a 1-1 draw against Osasuna which has seen the club yet again complain about refereeing decisions going against it, after Jude Bellingham was sent off for allegedly swearing at the referee.

The red card shown to Bellingham has caused an uproar as Real have felt let down by the referees in recent La Liga outings, a fact they have been fairly vocal about.

Valverde however claimed that Bellingham leaves his soul on the pitch while playing and Madrid needs to ‘stay united as a team.’ "What I want is players who leave their soul out on the pitch, in this case with Jude in the last game, I always want him to be like that. Jude is a player who shows character, who always wants to win, who always wants to fight. This time he got a red card, but I like that he's giving everything, his spikiness. We have to stay united as a team,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.