Rashmika Mandanna showcases fascination with this special crown

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna loves to treat her InstaFam with her adorable social media posts. The 'Animal' actress recently took to her Instagram and posted a cute picture of herself.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen wearing a special crown on her head made from beautiful red flowers as she pouts for the camera.

She also asked a very crucial question to her fans in the caption, "Hey there. How does this crown look?"

Rashmika Mandanna played Maharani Yesubai in her last release, "Chhaava". The project which reached the theatre on February 14 has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. The diva took to her IG and penned a heartfelt note on her journey of transforming into Maharani Yesubai.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries. And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce - she is powerful - she is graceful - she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to - it’s so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words."

Additionally, showing her admiration for director Laxman Utekar, the 'Pushpa' actress wrote, "Laxman sir (@laxman.utekar)- I adore you so much. And I have never said this to you before, but you truly are THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON I'VE EVER MET. I truly feel really blessed to have met you and known you. I don’t speak much because I am too shy to have conversations, but I mean every word."

Basking in the success of "Chhaava", Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the much-awaited flick will be released in theatres during Eid 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.