Maha govt proposes use of AI based technology in agriculture to boost growth

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance minister Ajit Pawar on Monday in the annual budget for 2025-26 has proposed an allocation of Rs 9,710 crore to agriculture, Rs 4,247 crore for soil and water conservation, Rs 708 crore for horticulture, Rs 390 crore for Animal Husbandry and Rs 5 crore for dairy.

The agriculture has turned out to be a silver lining in 2024-25 as it grew at 8.7 per cent against 3.2 per cent last year especially when the growth rate in industry and services sectors has dipped.

The finance minister announced that nearly 50,000 farmers will benefit due to the implementation of Artificial Intelligence technology in agriculture over one lakh acre of land in the first phase with an allocation of Rs 500 crore for two years.

The government has signed MoU for 38 lift hydroelectric projects, attracting Rs 2.95 lakh crore investments and 90,000 employment Generation. Under the Mukhyamantri Baliraja mofat veej yojna, 45 lakh agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP will get free electricity.

The ambitious Rs 88,574 crore Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project has received in-principle approval and it will benefit an area of 371,277 hectare.

The Nar-Par-Girna river linking project with an estimated cost of Rs 7,500 crore will benefit 49,516 hectares in Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

The Damanganga-Ekdare-Godavari river linking project worth Rs 2,300 crore will provide 3.55 TMC of water. The Tapi Mega Recharge irrigation project worth Rs 19,300 crore will benefit farmers in the saline areas of North Maharashtra and Western Vidarbha.

A project to divert 54.70 TMC of water from the Ulhas and Vaitarna river basins in Konkan to the Godavari basin. It will provide irrigation water for around 240,000 hectares in the water scarce Marathwada.

The government has approved solar power project of 200 MW costing Rs 1,594 crore at the Mhaisal Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sangli district. The Gosikhurd National Project has created 12,332 hectares of irrigation capacity by December 2024 and it will be completed by June 2026.

The Maharashtra Irrigation Improvement Programme costing Rs 5,036 crore has been sanctioned for improvement of canal distribution system. Under Jalyukt Shivar Campaign 2.0, a total of 148,888 works costing Rs 4,227 crore will be undertaken in 5,818 villages, all works to be completed by March 2026.

The government has firmed up a Rs 4,300 crore bamboo plantation project to promote bamboo-based industries. The government has earmarked Rs 2,100 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray for agricultural business and rural transformation (SMART).

The government has proposed the Maharashtra Agribusiness Network - Magnet 2.0" project worth Rs 2,100 crore for the development of a hub of sustainable, high-value agricultural businesses.

The Mukhyamantri saur Krishi vahini yojna 2.0 will be implemented in 27 districts to ensure reliable daytime power supply for farmers. A new scheme "Baliraja Farm and Pandan Road" – for transportation of seeds,equipment, fertilizers, and agricultural produce.

