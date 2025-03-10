Mhow group clashes: MP Police apprehends 12

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) An official said on Monday that following the stone pelting incident and subsequent violence involving several miscreants in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow (Ambedkar Nagar), the situation is now under control.

He said that 12 suspects have been arrested so far while FIRs have been lodged against thirteen persons.

“Extensive security measures have been implemented to ensure safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to IANS, DIG (Deputy Inspector General) Indore Nimish Agrawal reported that FIRs (first information reports) have been filed against 13 individuals, while 12 have been arrested, with some facing potential action under the National Security Act (NSA).

“A strict vigil is being maintained in the town. None is allowed to form unlawful assembly,” the officer further said.

Group clashes erupted on Sunday night shortly after India won the Champions Trophy and the people in Mhow took out a celebratory rally. Suddenly, stones began raining down on the rally, leading to communal clashes near the Jama Masjid area.

When asked about the exact reason for the stone-pelting, the senior police officer explained that it began near a mosque where members of the celebratory rally clashed with another group, leading to a physical altercation.

Initial reports suggest that the rally, originating from different areas, had disputes over firecracker celebrations. The ongoing investigation will clarify the responsible parties.

All authorities are taking firm action against those responsible for the disturbances. A thorough investigation is underway, and no offender will be spared. Strict measures are being taken against the culprits, the police officer said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Indore Collector Ashish Singh and senior police officers including Nimish Agarwal promptly reached Mhow and remained on-site late into the night to manage the situation.

The police reported five separate incidents of violence in various areas of the town, with three cars and several two-wheelers attacked and set on fire.

Collector Ashish Singh stated that thirteen persons have been arrested for arson and violence, and the situation in Mhow is now under control.

Additional FIRs will be filed based on witness statements, and some related videos have surfaced, said the senior police officer.

The DIG assured that peace has been restored in the area, and stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the violence.

