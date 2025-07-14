Maha govt plans to set Mahamumbai International Agricultural Market

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the administration that a site at Dapchari in Palghar district should be inspected for setting up the Mahamumbai International Agricultural Market.

Along with this, a proposal for the creation of a state-level cadre of secretaries for strengthening the Agricultural Produce Market Committees in the state should be submitted for Cabinet approval.

He gave these directives at the meeting he chaired on the establishment of Mahamumbai International Agricultural Market.

CM Fadnavis said that the departments of Marketing, Revenue and Animal Husbandry should conduct a survey to create a Mahamumbai International Agricultural Market.

A state-level cadre of secretaries will be created to empower 305 agricultural produce market committees in the state.

As there is no space for agricultural produce market committees in some districts of the state, the concerned district joint registrar should submit a proposal to the District Collector.

On this occasion, Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal said that there is an attempt to establish a Mahamumbai International Agricultural Market on the lines of Rungis International Market.

The demand for fixing a place for the Mahamumbai International Market is currently in discussions, and various international companies have shown their readiness to participate in this project.

Representatives of world-renowned markets like Rungis Market have also participated in this, and they have expressed their desire to cooperate in setting up this market in discussions with the state government.

This international market will facilitate the supply of agricultural products in the country and abroad, said Marketing Minister Rawal on this occasion.

Further, the meeting took the review on issues such as providing agricultural marketing facilities including a multi-model hub at Bapgaon in Thane district, setting up an agricultural marketing facility project at Kaldongri in Nagpur district, strengthening the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in the state, establishing one taluka, one taluka Agricultural Produce Committee, and setting up a modern orange processing centre.

