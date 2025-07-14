Maha govt forms committee to secure land ownership rights for Sindhi community

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Addressing the long-standing demand of the Sindhi community in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday issued orders to form a committee to survey all properties under the possession of the Sindhi community as of May 15, 2024, and make them Class 1 properties.

This decision was taken during a meeting held at the Revenue Minister’s office in Vidhan Bhavan. The meeting was attended by MLA Kumar Ailani, MLA Sulbha Gaikwad, Settlement Commissioner Suhas Diwase, and other concerned officials.

The committee will include the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Thane District Collector, and the concerned Superintendent of Land Records (SLR). The committee will conduct a survey of properties in Ulhasnagar and submit a comprehensive report to the government.

Minister Bawankule stated, “The Sindhi community in Ulhasnagar has been awaiting legal rights over the lands they have occupied for decades. The government stands with them. We will take immediate action to implement this decision.”

He clarified that the necessary funds for the survey will be provided by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner to the Settlement Commissioner. An official notification for the survey process will be issued soon.

According to the revenue department officer, in view of the minister’s order, the process to legally register the lands occupied by the Sindhi community in Ulhasnagar as Class 1 will commence swiftly.The survey expenses will be met through funds provided by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. The government will make a final decision based on the survey committee’s report.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the Revenue Department has taken the initiative to ensure that all government offices in Ulhasnagar operate under one roof in the newly constructed administrative building.

Ulhasnagar located 26 km from Thane city in Thane district.

Ulhasnagar is a part of Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is managed by the MMRDA.

According to the 2011 Census, the city has an estimated population of 5,06,098.

Ulhasnagar has a suburban station on the central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

