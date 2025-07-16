Maha govt to decide on banning imported Chinese plastic flowers

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Horticulture Minister Bharat Gogawale on Wednesday informed the Assembly that a decision to ban plastic flowers imported from China will be announced this week.

MLA Mahesh Shinde raised the issue of farmers' agitation on this issue in the Assembly through a point of order. Responding to this, Gogawale said that a meeting was held with the Chief Minister on Tuesday, and it was decided to impose a permanent ban on plastic flowers. He reiterated that the decision will be announced this week.

Last week, MLA Shinde had raised an issue in the assembly regarding this. He and several other members took up the issue of harmful dyes being used in these flowers, stating that the natural flower growers are facing problems due to plastic flowers.

After MLAs from all parties raised this demand while speaking on the issue, Gogawale announced that he would ban plastic flowers. Accordingly, a meeting was held in the presence of the Chief Minister on Tuesday to decide on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Supply, Gulabrao Patil, in the Assembly today announced that water supply schemes under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' will be completed in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamed of providing water supply through taps to every house. Maharashtra will not fall short anywhere in fulfilling its dream. Incomplete water supply projects in the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as well as those to be done according to the revised budgets, will be completed,” he said in reply to a half-hour debate.

Member Sudhir Mungantiwar had presented a discussion for half an hour regarding the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme. Members Nana Patole, Abhijit Patil, Babaji Kale, Vishwajit Kadam, Narayan Kuche, Kishore Patil, Hemant Ogle, Amit Zhanak, Kisan Wankhede and Sulabha Gaikwad participated in this discussion by asking sub-questions.

Stating that funds received by the Water Supply Department will be distributed equally to all districts as per demand, Minister Patil said, there will be no shortage of funds to complete the works of water supply schemes.

The funds received will be distributed properly, and past due payments will also be settled. If further amendments are required in the detailed project report of the scheme, revised estimates will be accepted.

A meeting will be held in Chandrapur, Bhandara and other districts as required to review the current status of these schemes. A physical inspection tour will also be conducted. All water supply schemes in the state are being brought on solar energy.

“The survey of the Marathwada Water Grid Project has been completed. The work on this project will start this year with the financial assistance of the World Bank. The Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is being implemented assuming 55 litres of water per capita. This matter will be included in the revised budget for repairing the roads dug for the scheme, said Minister Patil.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.