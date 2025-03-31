Maha govt to assist in establishment of excellence centre on Vedic mathematics: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, March 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the state government will support in establishment of an Excellence Centre on Vedic Mathematics, emphasising that a quality centre should be set up in Bharati Krishna Vidya Vihar School for its research.

He also said that the state education department will think positively about making the subject of Vedic Mathematics accessible to students.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking on the occasion of the release of two volumes of Vedic Mathematics written by Adi Shankaracharya Krishna Tirtha Maharaj by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.

"The foundation of various sciences developed in India is based on mathematics. This knowledge will be brought to the fore in a new way through the volumes of Vedic mathematics. It is necessary to reach the importance and use of this Vedic mathematics to the coming generations. For this, a quality center for Vedic mathematics should be set up at Bharati Krishna Vidya Vihar School and the government will provide full support for this," said the chief minister in his speech.

The Bharati Krishna Vidya Vihar School is run by the Vishwa Punarnirman Sangh.

CM Fadnavis said that many important studies in the field of science had evolved in the ancient Indian culture. However, due to the prevailing conditions and foreign invasions, the knowledge of these sciences could not reach everyone.

"Adi Shankaracharya Krishna Tirtha Maharaj, after studying the Vedas, has arranged the entire mathematics in a simple way in the Vedic Mathematics volumes. This book has been included in the curriculum of Classes V to VII of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Through these volumes, Shankaracharya has discovered the wealth of knowledge in the Vedas. Vedic Mathematics is an important and great knowledge wealth of India," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat said that in many instances in human life, calculations and statistics have a unique and general importance.

He elaborated on the importance of mathematics by giving examples from the Nal-Damayanti story, Mahabharata along with Sankhyadarshan, Vakracharana index.

"The idea of Vedic mathematics, which comes from ancient Indian tradition, is for the welfare of the world. The Vedic mathematics can also play an important role in the various transformations and restructuring taking place in the world based on spirituality and can also make a valuable contribution in making the world happy and prosperous," he observed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.