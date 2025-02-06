Maha family court orders Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 2 lakh monthly maintenance to Karuna Sharma

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) In a setback for NCP leader and Maharashtra’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, the Bandra Family Court has directed him to pay Rs 2 lakh per month as interim maintenance to Karuna Sharma, his live-in partner. The ruling comes amid growing calls for his resignation over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district.

The court issued the order in response to Karuna Sharma’s petition under the Domestic Violence Act, in which she sought Rs 15 lakh in monthly maintenance from Munde who had previously admitted to a past live-in relationship with Sharma and acknowledged their children, which served as the basis for the ruling.

As Munde was recovering from eye surgery, his lawyer Sayali Sawant issued a press note clarifying the order. “The court’s directive pertains solely to interim maintenance based on financial considerations. It does not imply any adverse findings against my client regarding allegations of violence. The order was passed purely on the financial needs of the applicants,” the statement said.

The relevant portion of the court order states, “Considering the basic needs of Applicant No 1 and No 3, their income, and the lifestyle of the respondent, I am of the opinion that they are entitled to maintenance under Section 20 of the Domestic Violence Act. Therefore, an interim maintenance amount of Rs 1,25,000 per month to Applicant No 1 and Rs 75,000 per month to Applicant No 3 from the Respondent is sufficient.”

Reacting to the verdict, an emotional Sharma welcomed the order but expressed dissatisfaction with the amount granted. “I do not accept this verdict. I will appeal to the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 15 lakh per month. My house rent alone is Rs 1.70 lakh, and maintenance is only Rs 30,000. My son is unemployed. How can I manage with just Rs 2 lakh? I have been fighting this battle alone for three years, even selling my jewelry to survive,” she said.

Sharma further claimed victory in securing recognition as Munde’s wife. “I should no longer be called Karuna Sharma but Karuna Dhananjay Munde. The court has given me the status of the first wife, and my fight for the Munde name has been successful,” she asserted.

Karuna Sharma also declared her intent to claim Munde’s assets. “I will fight for all of Dhananjay Munde’s property, which has been illegally registered in the name of his second wife, Rajshree. I was not informed when he remarried. I was in Indore at the time,” she alleged.

In a shocking revelation, Sharma accused Walmik Karad, a close associate of Dhananjay Munde who is currently in jail for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, of assaulting her. “Karad had beaten me and touched me inappropriately,” she alleged.

Sharma also spoke about the emotional toll of her struggle. “I have had suicidal thoughts. My mother took her own life, but when I think of her, I stop myself. If she were alive, I wouldn’t have to fight alone,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.