Maha Dy CM visits rain-affected areas in Baramati and Indapur

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the rain-affected Baramati, Indapur and other adjoining areas hit by heavy rains and directed the administration to conduct rescue and relief works on a priority basis.

He started visiting the waterlogged areas from 6 am on Monday.

Monsoon has already hit Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert of heavy rain for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

There is also a red alert for the Sindhudurg district on Tuesday, while there is a yellow alert for Palghar.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

“The intensity of rain will continue in the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur for a few more days. The concerned district agencies should be alert and give top priority to the safety, rescue and relief work of the citizens. Measures for this should be implemented immediately,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“Citizens in areas where there is a possibility of heavy rain should be careful. Take shelter in a safe place. Stay in touch with the local administration and follow their instructions and cooperate,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s Office in a release said that Ajit Pawar visited villages in Baramati and Indapur talukas from Pune district since early morning and inspected the situation throughout the day.

While touring villages in rural Pune, he also reviewed the rainfall, dam status and local situation in other districts from the State Level Disaster Control and Management Centre in Mantralaya.

He spoke to the District Magistrates of the districts experiencing heavy rainfall over the phone and got information about the situation and relief work. He directed that the Panchnama of damage to agriculture, crops, livestock and houses should be done immediately.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed that the state and district-level officials should remain alert, stay in touch with each other and carry out rescue and relief work immediately through coordination and cooperation.

He said that the Mumbai suburban railway service was affected by the rains, and the Harbour Railway service was closed.

Central and Western Railway services were running behind schedule. The road from Mahad to Raigad Fort, the capital of Swarajya, is closed due to rain.

“Three priests who were trapped in a temple on the banks of the river in Pandharpur have been rescued. All the people's representatives, office bearers and workers of the NCP have been instructed to stay in their respective areas of work and provide necessary help to the citizens,” he said.

“Citizens in areas where heavy rains are occurring should stay at home if possible. If there is a possibility of flooding, they should take shelter in a safe place. They should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

He also appealed to the officers and employees of the state government and local self-government institutions to take care of themselves while performing their duties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.