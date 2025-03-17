Maha Cong chief Sapak sticks to his guns, says 'won’t withdraw remarks on Fadnavis'

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday stood by his controversial statement comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, declaring that he would not withdraw his remarks.

The statement, which has ignited a political storm, labelled Fadnavis "equally cruel as Aurangzeb," reigniting the debate over the Mughal emperor and his place in political discourse.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance swiftly condemned Sapkal's comment, accusing him of insulting Maharashtra. BJP leaders have criticised the Congress for politicising Aurangzeb’s legacy and said that such remarks were damaging to the state's dignity.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sapkal defended his words, claiming that they were a direct reflection of the harsh reality faced by the people of Maharashtra under Fadnavis’ leadership.

He stated, "This is a deliberate attempt to deflect from the real issues in Maharashtra. My statement stands true, and I will not apologise. Today, we see farmers and teachers committing suicide, ordinary citizens losing their lives, and an increase in atrocities against women. The governance under Fadnavis is as harsh and cruel as the rulers of the past. What I said is not a mistake but the painful truth."

Sapkal further reacted to the growing debate over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, which has become a focal point of political controversy in the state.

He argued that the Maharashtra government’s focus on the grave issue is a diversion from more pressing concerns such as the escalating farmer crisis, crime, unemployment, and the state’s overall governance challenges.

"The Maharashtra government is not addressing the farmer crisis, even as unemployment reaches unprecedented levels," Sapkal remarked.

"Instead, they are creating distractions like the controversy over Aurangzeb’s grave. Will digging up a grave create jobs or solve the problems of millions of unemployed people? This is just a way to divert attention from the government’s inability to fulfill its responsibilities," he said.

Sapkal also critiqued the actions of those in power, accusing them of hypocrisy.

"These people swore an oath to uphold the Constitution when they became ministers. If they are now making unconstitutional statements, they are nothing but liars. It’s their government, and they are responsible for their actions. But the history surrounding Shivaji Maharaj and his connection to this grave cannot be ignored. The Marathas, led by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have a legacy tied to this land, and to erase that history would be an injustice," he added.

He concluded by stressing the importance of preserving historical narratives, especially those associated with figures like Shivaji Maharaj.

"Shivaji Maharaj’s history should be celebrated. In the future, when people speak of him, they will also mention his connection to this land. History should be honoured, not erased," Sapkal concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.