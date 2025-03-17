Makers of AjithKumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ drop promo for film’s first single ‘OG Sambavam’!

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Monday released a promo clip for the first single from the film titled ‘OG Sambavam’.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the promo. He wrote, "#GoodBadUgly First Single #AjithKumar sir’s #OGSambavam promo is here. A @gvprakash Musical. Lyrics by @VishnuEdavan1. Full song tomorrow at 5.05 PM”

The promo gives away the fact that ‘OG Sambavam’ will be peppy, racy, high-energy number that is aimed at making fans go delirious with delight. The song, which has been set to tune by G V Prakash, has lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and has been sung by both director Adhik Ravichandran and music director G V Prakash. Sugandh Shekar, Shibi Srinivasan, Aravind Annest, Govind Prasad, Abhijith Rao, Velu have sung the chorus portions in the song.

The promo video shows G V Prakash warning director Adhik Ravichandran about the possibility of his throat going for a toss while singing a high-pitched portion of the number. Unmindful of the warning, director Adhik Ravichandran chooses to go ahead and completes the portion that is akin to a battle cry.

The complete song is to release on Tuesday.

A teaser released by the makers gives away the fact that the film is a proper commercial entertainer that will contain all that fans expect in an Ajith film –racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.

The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

