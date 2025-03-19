Maha CM Fadnavis meets New Zealand PM, holds talks on strengthening bilateral ties

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met the visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and held discussions for fostering deeper collaborations across key sectors.

“Heartiest welcome to PM of New Zealand to Mumbai and Maharashtra. It was a privilege to meet and interact with PM and his delegation. Our discussions were both insightful and forward looking, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering deeper collaborations across key sectors,” Fadnavis wrote in his post on X.

Besides, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met the New Zealand PM and discussed a range of issues including Mumbai’s development.

Shinde's office, in a statement, said: "The Deputy CM informed the Prime Minister about the schemes to make Mumbai slum-free and provide housing to the common man in this metropolis, as well as the steps taken to increase the economic capacity of Mumbai, which is country's growth engine. The Prime Minister also eagerly learned about how internal cleanliness of Mumbai is being done mainly through campaigns like Deep Clean."

Further, Shinde briefed the New Zealand PM about how the traffic system in Mumbai has been smoothed due to the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and how the daily passenger traffic is improving due to the Metro.

“The issue of environment is important and the New Zealand Prime Minister also inquired with interest about the measures being taken in this regard. The duo also discussed issues like how yoga should be spread from a health perspective,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand PM met Bollywood stars in the city.

In his post on X, he said: "The film scene brings money into our economy which creates jobs and grows incomes - and I want to see more of that. So it was great to catch up with a few Bollywood stars to get their thoughts on what more we can do."

Earlier, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan welcomed Christopher Luxon and his high-level delegation at Raj Bhavan on behalf of the state. Various issues including green energy, sports, education, agricultural technology and fisheries were discussed in the meeting.

