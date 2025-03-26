Maha CM Fadnavis bats for establishing Public Health Infrastructure Corporation, more use of digital technology in healthcare

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, directed the state administration to submit a proposal for the establishment of a Public Health Infrastructure Corporation to make maximum schemes and health facilities of the health department available online and to build state-of-the-art infrastructure in the health sector.

This is necessary as the citizens should get quality health facilities within at least 5 km, the Chief Minister added.

He was speaking at the meeting to review the functioning of the public health department.

State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik were present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that more emphasis should be placed on coordination between the internal working of the Public Health Department and the Medical Education Department.

"Things that are outdated should be improved. Efforts should be made to ensure that maximum treatment is provided in the primary health centres in the state. On the lines of Tamil Nadu, 13 various health services should be made available in primary health centres. The state government is trying to ensure that citizens get health services easily and at affordable prices. The agencies should conduct all the studies and submit comprehensive information immediately to implement this. The adequate attention be paid on increasing the number of specialist doctors, starting new facilities in the health department and the modernisation of district and sub-district hospitals," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that emphasis will have to be placed on improving drug supply and equipment management, increasing the use of digital technology for healthcare, increasing the number of government and private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat and state government insurance schemes.

He insisted that strict measures will have to be taken to keep the cost of treatment under control.

"Special health centres, mobile health units and telemedicine should be expanded in tribal and remote areas with emphasis on reforms in rural and remote areas. Health services should be delivered in coordination with the local administration. Rules regarding private hospitals should be strictly implemented. Health education and awareness campaigns should be conducted for citizens," he said.

He also directed that a separate system should be set up for data management of the health department.

