Andhra Pradesh govt orders probe into pastor's death

Amaravati, March 26 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the death of pastor Praveen Pagadala under suspicious circumstances.

With Christian organisations suspecting foul play, the state government ordered a probe by an executive magistrate, while the East Godavari Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The body of Praveen Pagadala (45) was found next to his motorbike by the roadside at Kontamuru near Rajahmundry on Tuesday.

While police stated that he died in a road accident, his family members and followers suspect that he was murdered as he had recently spoken about a threat to his life.

For a second consecutive day, tension prevailed near the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry where representatives of several Christian groups gathered to demand a thorough probe into the incident.

Praveen, a resident of Hyderabad, was coming to Rajahmundry on his Royal Enfield bike after attending a programme at a church in Kovvur town on Monday night. His body was spotted by passersby near Kontamuru on Tuesday morning.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Narasimha Kishor told media persons in Rajahmundry that Praveen’s mobile phone was found near his body. He had made the last call to one Rammohan RJY. The police informed Rammohan, who rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Praveen. The police then informed Praveen’s family, which resides in Hyderabad.

On a complaint by Praveen’s brother-in-law, police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances. Police gathered evidence from the spot with the help of a dog squad and a clues team.

The SP said a team of doctors conducted the postmortem, and the entire process was video recorded. The body was handed over to Praveen’s family on Wednesday. The police collected CCTV footage of Praveen riding the motorbike near the Kovvur toll gate and near Kontamuru. Praveen’s bike and a red colour car were seen moving at the same time.

Police suspect the accident occurred at 11.43 p.m. “We are analysing the evidence and trying to find out what happened between 11.31 p.m. and 11.42 p.m. We are using the latest technology to identify the car,” the SP said.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted for the probe. The SIT, headed by Kovvur DSP Deva Kumar, includes two circle inspectors and two sub-inspectors.

The SP said the case would be investigated from all angles. If anybody has any evidence with regard to the incident, they should share the same with the police, he said.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh has condoled the death of Pastor Pagadala Praveen. He posted on X that the preliminary investigation by the police identified a road accident as the cause of his death. He, however, said in view of the doubts being expressed by various groups, a thorough investigation will be conducted.

Well-known evangelist and Praja Shanti Party President K. A. Paul said that the position of the bike near the body does not suggest that it was an accident.

Former chief minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy described the death of Pastor and religious preacher Praveen Pagadala as deeply saddening.

Amid suspicions raised by Praveen’s close associates and relatives, Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded that the government conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

