Madhya Pradesh: Katni to host National Mining Conclave tomorrow

Bhopal, Aug 22 (IANS) Katni, the mineral-rich district of Madhya Pradesh, is set to host a landmark mining conclave on August 23, drawing over 1,500 industrialists and stakeholders from across the country.

The event, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will be held at a private hotel and aims to showcase the district's vast mineral potential while positioning Madhya Pradesh as a national leader in sustainable and industrial mining.

With limestone, marble, iron ore, and even gold found in abundance, Katni has long been known as the "lime city" and "city of marble".

The discovery of significant gold reserves four years ago further elevated its status as a strategic mining hub.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, the Chief Minister highlighted the mineral wealth of Madhya Pradesh.

He also shared that the state has posted 23 per cent growth in mineral revenue.

The conclave's theme is 'Circular Mining: Future-Proofing Resources', which reflects sustainable practices, including digital mining technologies, mine reclamation, and community engagement.

The event follows last year's Bhopal conclave, which attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

Madhya Pradesh's reforms - transparent auctions, eco-friendly mining, and local participation - have significantly boosted investor confidence. The conclave will feature 25 exhibition stalls displaying mineral samples and products, with participation from major companies. All logistical and security arrangements have been finalised, ensuring a smooth and impactful event.

The conclave is expected to catalyse industrial investment in the region, creating direct employment for locals and boosting state revenue.

According to data available from the department, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in mineral auctions, securing the top national position by auctioning 29 blocks in 2022-23.

The state also became the first in India to implement the Centre’s critical minerals policy, earning accolades at the Mining Ministers' Conferences in both 2022 and 2025. With 103 mineral blocks successfully auctioned so far, the projected revenue exceeds Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

In the financial year 2024-25 alone, the state recorded a 23 per cent increase in mineral revenue, crossing Rs 10,000 crore for the first time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.