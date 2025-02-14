Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior boy en route to school kidnapped in morning rescued

Gwalior, Feb 14 (IANS) A seven-year-old boy - Shivay Gupta - who was kidnapped in broad daylight while he was on the way to school with his mother in Gwalior on Thursday morning, has been rescued.

In a video statement late on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the police have rescued the boy safely, and he was being taken to his parents.

"Shivay Gupta was kidnapped from Gwalior this morning. An extensive search operation was carried out by several teams of police and the boy was recovered safely. Police team is taking the boy to his parents," Chief Minister said.

Without giving details about the kidnappers, Chief Minister said that accused persons have been arrested, and they will be given harsh punishment for the crime.

"I would congratulate Gwalior district police for this successful operation within very short period. The state government assured that accused persons will be punished as per the law," he added.

However, the Chief Minister did not reveal the identity of the accused persons and from where they were the boy was recovered, and the accused were arrested.

Notably, Shivay was kidnapped in the Muran area of ​​Gwalior on Thursday morning when his mother was going to drop the child off to school.

Suddenly, two miscreants arrived on motorcycles and threw chilli powder in her eyes. They then picked up the child forcibly and made him sit on one of the bikes, and sped away. This entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The footage shows a youth waiting on his red colour motorcycle while his aide comes running with the child in his arms.

He then sits on the bike with the boy, and both speed off.

The video also shows the child's mother trying to chase them. The incident of broad daylight kidnapping of the boy had also sparked a political row as the opposition Congress raised questions about Madhya Pradesh’s law and order situation.

Terming the abduction of the child as a "shocking" and "dangerous" example of crime, Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the incident had once again exposed the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

"The courage of criminals in the state is increasing so much that they no longer have fear of the law. I hope that swift action will be taken, and the child will be handed over to his parents safely," Kamal Nath said earlier in the day.

Minister in-charge for Gwalior, Tulsiram Silawat, has spoken to Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana on phone.

