Agartala: Furniture, other articles stolen from CBI office; 6 held

Agartala, Feb 14 (IANS) A group of thieves broke into the CBI camp office here and took away not just files and other valuables, but almirahs, chairs, electric appliances, doors, and even windows, an official said on Thursday.

A police officer said that after receiving a complaint from the CBI, the police arrested six suspects and recovered most of the stolen items.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the New Capital Complex (NCC) Subrata Barman said that the central probe agency’s camp office, located in the highly protected Shyamali Bazar quarter complex area, had been closed for over five months.

It was then the burglars broke into the CBI office and took away the furniture and other materials.

The theft came to light only when CBI officials visited the premises on February 11, and found themselves staring at bare walls with most of the furniture and other articles missing, the official told the media.

He said that following a complaint lodged by inspector Anurag of the CBI, the police launched an investigation under Sub-Inspector Jainal Hussain, leading to the detention of Biplab Debbarma and Raju Bhowmik.

Their questioning revealed the complete extent of the misdeed, resulting in four more arrests, the DDPO said.

The police successfully recovered eight steel almirah, seven wooden doors, four windows, a geyser, and four chairs, among other stolen items. The entire recovery process took place in the presence of an executive magistrate.

All six arrested are from adjoining Shyamali Bazar and Khejur Bagan area on the outskirts of the capital city. The detainees would be produced before the court.

Police officials continue to investigate if any more items,or unusual ambitions, were involved in the theft.

Few of detainees are also drug addicts

