Madhya Pradesh Guv to administer oath to Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as HC CJ tomorrow

Bhopal, July 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath to Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The oath ceremony will take place at Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan at 10 a.m. on Thursday, an official said.

Several senior judges from all three divisional benches of Madhya Pradesh High Court and district courts along with some ministers of the state government will be present on this occasion.

Notably, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.

His appointment was approved by the President.

Justice Sachdeva will be the 29th Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh.

Previously, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court between July 9, 2024, to September 24, 2024, and again on May 24, 2025.

Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 1985, and later obtained a law degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1988.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council on August 1, 1988.

In 1992, he participated in the Commonwealth Young Lawyers Course at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, working with solicitors and barristers in England.

In 1995, he was appointed as an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court of India. He was awarded a British Council scholarship for being one of five young lawyers representing India in the Commonwealth Young Lawyers Course in 1992.

He was elevated as an additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi with effect from 17th April, 2013

On April 17, 2013, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court and became a Permanent Judge on March 18, 2015.

He was also the Standing Counsel for the Bar Council of India for the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court for over 20 years also appointed as a Senior Panel Lawyer for the Union of India and represented the Union of India in various matters for over 10 years.

