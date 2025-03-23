Madhya Pradesh govt reshuffles 15 IPS officers

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday reshuffled as many as 15 senior Indian Administrative Service (IPS) officers, including those who were heading administrative and training departments.

The government has appointed Yogesh Deshmukh, a 1995 batch IPS officer, as the new Director General in charge of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta of Madhya Pradesh Police.

He has replaced Jaydeep Prashad, a 1995 batch IPS, who now has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) of the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB).

Adarsh Katiyar, a 1992 batch IPS, who was serving as Special Director General of Police (Telecommunication) state police headquarters, has been appointed as Special Director General (Administration).

Additional Director General (ADG) Training, Sonali Mishra has been appointed as ADG (Selection and Recruitment) of state police.

The 1992 batch IPS officer Sonali Mishra was serving as ADG (Training) and was additional in charge of Madhya Pradesh Police Academy (Bhounri).

The list of IPS officers transferred was issued by the Home Department of the Madhya Pradesh government.

It said that 2010 batch IPS officer Rakesh Singh will now be the new DIG of the Rewa range replacing the 2009 batch IPS officer Saket Prakash Pandey.

The reshuffle came days after violence occurred in Mauganj district, under the Rewa division, wherein an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a civilian were killed by a mob on March 15. Six other police officers were injured due to stone pelting during the incident.

This is the first major reshuffle of senior IPS officers in Madhya Pradesh after August 2024 when 26 IPS officers were transferred.

