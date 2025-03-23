IPL 2025: Credit to SRH but we could have executed better, says Parag

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag said that his side could have executed better chasing 286 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they suffered a 44-run defeat in the IPL 2025 encounter here on Sunday. Parag admitted that it was a tough day for them but credited last year's runners-up for winning the clash after posting the second-highest total in IPL history.

"It was tough, just like I expected. Credit to SRH but we could have executed better. Will have a sit-down and chat about today," Parag said in the post-match presentation.

Explaining the rationale behind opting to bowl first, Parag said, "I feel collectively we took that decision, it was the right decision but it was about executing better. You’d mind if 280 is on the board, in the toss I said 200 was what I expected but 220-240 would have been good to take."

Despite chasing 287, Rajasthan were on track with the hundred-plus fourth-wicket partnership between Sanju Samson (Impact Substitute) and Dhruv Jurel. The duo kept the run rate ticking nearly around the required run rate after the fall of three wickets early in the powerplay.

Samson and Jurel completed their half-centuries off 26 and 28 balls respectively. As things were looking in control for Rajasthan, pacer Harshal Patel turned the tide in Hyderabad's favour with the dismissal of Samson (66).

Adam Zampa removed Jurel for 70, studded with six sixes and five fours, to give a double blow to RR. In the end, Shimron Hetmyer (42) and Shubham Dubey (34 not out) fired on all cylinders but could not take the side over the line.

"Quite a few positives, the way Dhruv and Sanju batted was brilliant. And then Hettie and Shivam as well later on. Tushar bowled really well, Sandy Paaji did well. A win or a loss, we take the learnings and then we forget," Parag concluded.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan smacked an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls studded with 11 fours and six sixes to take the side 286/6 in 20 overs, the second-highest total in IPL history. The southpaw was also named the Player of the Match as SRH started their campaign on a high.

Opener Travis Head contributed with a knock of 67 off 31 balls while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen played cameo knocks of 30 and 34 respectively to reach the mammoth total.

