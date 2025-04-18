Madhya Pradesh: Fraud doctor sent to jail till May 1, likely to apply for bail on April 21

Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) Narendra Yadav alias N. John Camm has been sent to jail till May 1.

After his police remand ended, the police presented Narendra Yadav before the court in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh and was ordered to remain in judicial custody until May 1.

Yadav is at the centre of a legal and medical controversy.

Accused of performing cardiac surgeries on multiple patients, seven of whom tragically passed away under suspicious circumstances, he was under police remand since last one month.

Speaking to IANS, his lawyer, Sachin Nayak, said Yadav will apply for bail in the Sessions court on Monday as police questioning has concluded now.

According to Nayak, the doctor experienced high blood pressure on Thursday night and was temporarily admitted to the Damoh district hospital for treatment before being returned to custody.

Police sources indicated that Yadav had not disclosed any medical conditions or medications, apart from blood pressure issues.

A viral video capturing his hospital admission added further attention to the case.

Yadav's counsel had requested access to his mobile phone and for court appearances via video-conferencing.

However, the public prosecutor opposed the requests, arguing that the phone was undergoing forensic analysis as part of the investigation, and only the court could decide on the mode of his appearance according to the jail manual.

Yadav later claimed to the media that he was innocent, asserting that his qualifications complied with all regulations, and mentioning his family is currently in abroad.

He also expressed full faith in the judicial system.

The scandal has escalated with significant repercussions.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Damoh, Mukesh Jain, suspended the license of Mission Hospital and sealed its Cath Lab where Yadav worked.

The police registered cases against him, following the CMHO's midnight complaint on April 6, which alleged that Yadav lacked the necessary qualifications for the surgeries he performed.

Last Wednesday, a team of doctors and government officials revoked the hospital's license and sealed its remaining facilities.

Yadav, suspected of conducting 15 surgeries, seven of which resulted in deaths under questionable circumstances, remains under investigation.

Allegations of impersonation have further fuelled the controversy, with reports claiming he adopted the pseudonym, N. John Camm, to pose as a European cardiologist.

