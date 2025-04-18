Assam Panchayat polls: CM Sarma says NDA has won 325 seats unopposed

Guwahati, April 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Friday that the BJP-led NDA in the state has secured as many as 325 seats unopposed in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Sarma mentioned, “Yesterday marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat elections. As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and two AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.”

According to CM, this is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, “We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the “goons” of the BJP have been unleashing atrocities against the opposition candidates in the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat polls.

Gogoi said, “The state administration is biased towards the BJP and they have not taken any action against the goons of the ruling party. State Congress president Bhupen Borah and MP Pradyut Bordoloi have raised this issue with the police; however, no action was taken against the BJP goons.”

He also stated that Congress workers will not be intimidated and they will take on the BJP in the polls. “We have a long history of contesting against the ruling dispensation, and our party workers are adamant not to let down their guard in front of the intimidation and fearmongering tactics of the BJP,” Gogoi added.

The Panchayat elections in Assam will be held in two phases on May 2 and 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.